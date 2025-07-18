Archer Investment Corp Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Archer Investment Corp cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up 1.4% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned 3.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

UAUG traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.94. 6,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,529. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

