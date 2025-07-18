Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 58,167 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverQuote by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $202,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $306,729.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 587,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,549,192.24. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $25,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 261,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,340.70. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,162 shares of company stock worth $1,474,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 21,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.34. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

About EverQuote

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.