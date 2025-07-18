United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,548,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,443 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Airlines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,533,000 after purchasing an additional 243,535 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

