Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after buying an additional 4,022,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,054,000 after buying an additional 616,932 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,088,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,990,000 after purchasing an additional 201,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,207,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,704,000 after acquiring an additional 303,440 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

