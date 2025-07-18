Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,774 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

