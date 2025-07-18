Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by JDH Wealth Management LLC

JDH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 4.8% of JDH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JDH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

