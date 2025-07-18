C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $30.66 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. DexCom comprises 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.11% of DexCom worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wall Street Zen cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $116.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

