Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 315.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.1%

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.84. 15,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.92 and a 12-month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.14.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

