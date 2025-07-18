iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Acquired by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 2.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 43,575.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. 2,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

