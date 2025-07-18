Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,919 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 201,342.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.2% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

UJUL traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,285. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

