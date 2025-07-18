Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,690 ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of ATI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ATI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ATI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $4,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 356,538 shares in the company, valued at $29,924,234.34. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,486. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,539. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

