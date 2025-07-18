Archer Investment Corp Purchases 16,577 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $42,249,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

GSEP traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,460. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

