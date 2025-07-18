Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

