Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,636 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 94.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.41.

EAT traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $162.97. 74,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,045. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.30.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

