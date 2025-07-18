Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,927 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group comprises about 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CNO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 63,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,230.13. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

