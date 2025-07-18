1,495 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by JDH Wealth Management LLC

JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $164.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

