Scotiabank Has Pessimistic View of TSE:CCA FY2025 Earnings

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.35. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCA. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares set a C$85.00 price objective on Cogeco Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.44.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CCA traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$66.99. 17,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,422. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$59.10 and a 1-year high of C$75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.80.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.922 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

Further Reading

