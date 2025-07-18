FY2025 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Increased by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.29. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$262.00 to C$267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

FNV stock traded up C$1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$214.23. 31,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,185. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$156.31 and a 52 week high of C$245.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$226.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$214.29.

In related news, Director Boris De Vries sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$241.96, for a total transaction of C$362,932.65. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$232.91, for a total value of C$3,319,153.38. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.

