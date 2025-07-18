Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:AEM FY2025 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.00.

Shares of TSE AEM traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$163.80. 123,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$99.05 and a 12 month high of C$175.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$3,379,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.54, for a total value of C$852,700.00. Insiders have sold 45,632 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,810 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

