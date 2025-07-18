Scotiabank Has Positive View of OR Royalties FY2025 Earnings

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OR Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for OR Royalties’ FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE OR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. 83,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. OR Royalties has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.38 and a beta of 0.75.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

