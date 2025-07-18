FY2025 EPS Estimate for GoldMining Increased by Analyst

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of GoldMining in a report released on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GoldMining’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 67,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.94. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoldMining by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

