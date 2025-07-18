Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. 86,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,308. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -37.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.