Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,950. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

