Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $3.87 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. Charter Communications comprises 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,087,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,135,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.19. The company had a trading volume of 243,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $304.76 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.54 and its 200-day moving average is $372.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.