iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Transce3nd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

