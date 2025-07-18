AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Issues Earnings Results

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16, Zacks reports. AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 billion.

AB Volvo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 10,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of AB Volvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

