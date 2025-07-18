Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,428,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,075,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,066,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in UBS Group by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,616 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,591,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,546,000.

UBS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 257,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,002. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

