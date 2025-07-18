First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, Zacks reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.880-2.960 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1%

FR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 168,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $45,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

