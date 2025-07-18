Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.49. 139,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,270. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.02 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.77.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

