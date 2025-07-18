Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 315,000 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 306,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,204. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.