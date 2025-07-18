Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 315,000 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BCRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 306,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,204. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
