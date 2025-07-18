Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 156,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

