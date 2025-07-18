eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam Sells 22,206 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,207 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,666,413.28.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

