Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 2,086 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,286,000 after buying an additional 422,755 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,599,000 after buying an additional 94,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.29 and a twelve month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.