Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,400 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.82. The company had a trading volume of 61,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,673. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.13.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

