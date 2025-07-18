Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces $1.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $216.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.46 and a 200-day moving average of $185.06. The firm has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Instruments stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

