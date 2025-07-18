Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $515.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $566.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.