Archer Investment Corp Invests $493,000 in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 258.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 93,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

JBND traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $53.01. 30,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,471. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $55.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

