Archer Investment Corp Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,815,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.06. 545,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.