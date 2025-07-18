Carson Advisory Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

