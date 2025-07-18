AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.19) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 4,502.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%.

AFC Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:AFC traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 10.87 ($0.15). The company had a trading volume of 6,678,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,682. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. AFC Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.62. The company has a market cap of £93.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at AFC Energy

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard bought 155,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £15,565.70 ($20,901.97). Also, insider Karl Bostock bought 193,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £15,469.92 ($20,773.36). 16.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

