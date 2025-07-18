Burling Wealth Partners LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after acquiring an additional 208,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $635,202,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after purchasing an additional 982,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $80.80 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

