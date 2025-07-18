Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,989 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 80,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,685. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

