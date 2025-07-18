Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,109,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after buying an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 102,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,342,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 435,480 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 338,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 6.58.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

