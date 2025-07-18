Transce3nd LLC Sells 3,788 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Transce3nd LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Ameren by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

