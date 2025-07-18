Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $2.15 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 99,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,819. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

