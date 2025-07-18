Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Riverchase Wealth Management LLC

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,778 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 11.0% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,810,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 32,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,187. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

