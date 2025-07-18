National Bank Financial Comments on EMX Royalty FY2025 Earnings

EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for EMX Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of EMX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. 150,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,553. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $321.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

