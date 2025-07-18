National Bank Financial Comments on EMX Royalty FY2025 Earnings

EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for EMX Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
EMX Royalty Trading Up 3.3%
Shares of EMX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. 150,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,553. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $321.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.
