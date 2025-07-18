Outfitter Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

