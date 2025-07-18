Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,438 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after purchasing an additional 141,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $1.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

