F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Cut by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,360.96. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,465.89. This trade represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,594. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.60. 53,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,041. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.87.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

